Juventus Draws 1-1 with Genoa in Serie A Football Match

In the 16th round of the 2023-2024 Italian Football League, Juventus drew 1-1 with Genoa away from home on December 15th. Juventus player Chiesa scored the opening goal and celebrated with teammate Vlahovic, but Genoa equalized later in the match.

Throughout the game, there were several intense moments between players, as seen in the photos published by Xinhua News Agency taken by Alberto Lingoria. Juventus player Vlahovic also contributed a goal during the match.

Head coach Allegri was seen directing from the sidelines, while players such as Locatelli, Ilin, and Chiesa were involved in physical confrontations with Genoa players.

The draw brings Juventus to a total of 31 points in the Serie A standings, as they continue their quest for the league title.

