"The Three Brigades": An Exclusive Interview with Director Dai Mo – The Unbreakable Truth and Moving Love Behind the Film

China News Service, Beijing, December 17 (Reporter Gao Kai) – “We decided one thing during the first creative meeting. This time the director will stand back.” These were the words of Dai Mo, director of the recently released film “The Three Brigades,” in an exclusive interview with a reporter from China News Service. The real and shining film quickly gained recognition at the box office and word of mouth.

The movie “Third Brigade” is adapted from a documentary literature originally published on “NetEase Human World Studio.” The film is based on the non-fiction short story “Please tell the director that the mission of Third Brigade has been completed” by author Shen Lan. The story revolves around Cheng Bing, the captain of a criminal investigation brigade, who persists without regrets after negligently causing the death of a prisoner.>

Dai Mo revealed that the film aims to present real people with precious “obsessions” and that the emotion in the film must come from reality. The core of the film’s creation is centered around ‘truth’ and ‘love’, and Dai Mo emphasized that the film’s principle is based on reality.

The film diverges from the typical crime genre, delving into the characters’ emotions and struggles. Dai Mo explained that the successful portrayal of the characters was due to ‘standing back’ and allowing the actors to complete the emotional presentation through their performances.

The film’s ending, which features a lonely and persistent protagonist, aims to capture the truth through blank space. Dai Mo described this as “the romance of a lonely brave man.”

“The Three Brigades” is a captivating film that depicts the unbreakable pursuit of truth and the moving nature of love. It is a testament to Dai Mo’s vision and dedication to presenting real, raw emotion on the big screen.

