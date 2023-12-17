The Playstation Portal: A Unique Addition to Sony’s Lineup

By: John Smith

The Playstation Portal is a strange product, to say the least. On one hand, it offers a very specific value to a niche group of consumers. On the other hand, it fails to offer the broader functionality that would fit nicely into Sony’s overall PlayStation product group.

So, where does this leave us? The Portal is a handheld device that relies heavily on a stable WIFI connection. Without it, the device is essentially useless. Its primary function is to mirror your PlayStation 5 console, allowing you to play games on the go. However, it comes with the caveat of introducing latency and poor responsiveness when used outside of a stable WIFI connection.

Despite its limited functionality, the Portal has its appeal. It allows users to play games on the PS5 in situations where the TV is unavailable. The design features an 8-inch 1920×1080 touch-sensitive 60Hz LCD panel, haptic feedback, a headphone jack, and USB-C connectivity. However, the lack of Bluetooth to support the proprietary PlayStation Link connectivity is a glaring oversight.

At a price of £199.99, the Portal is £100 less than similar products on the market. It offers a reliable streaming experience, producing vibrant and contrasting images. However, the question remains whether the Portal is worth the investment when consumers can essentially achieve the same functionality using their phone and a Bluetooth controller at no cost.

In conclusion, the Playstation Portal is a somewhat confusing product. It serves a very specific purpose and may appeal to a niche group of consumers who have a need for its unique functionality. For others, it may not be a worthwhile investment. As always, it’s essential for consumers to weigh the pros and cons before making a purchasing decision.