Which is the most classic and best-selling game console in your mind? It's hard to imagine that now that mobile and computer games continue to eat up the console game market, there are still people who can stand up to challenge and even surpass the classic consoles that have sold well in the past. It is no surprise that the challenger is Nintendo Switch.



Nintendo Switch’s total sales officially surpassed PS4, is it possible to squeeze PS2?

In fact, since the Nintendo Switch went on sale, the sales volume in the first month alone has attracted the attention of many people. Then someone discovered that in 2018, the Nintendo Switch had surpassed the sales volume of the PlayStation, which was originally regarded as the stable champion (Sony’s head console was the PS4 Slim at the time) – I believe everyone still remembers Taiwan’s competition for fitness rings and consoles. It can be seen that this host does have a strong sales potential.

Recently, the latest data updated by the game console sales statistics website VGChartz found that according to the console sales figures up to November 2022, the sales of Nintendo Switch consoles have officially surpassed Sony PlayStation 4, becoming the world‘s best-selling game consoles. fourth.

The Nintendo Switch, which has sold 118.2 million units so far, is actually not far from the 118.69 million of Game Boy, the third runner-up brother (should be considered a super old-timer). However, the PlayStation 2 at the top of the list and the Nintendo DS at the second place lead all the current game consoles with 154 million and 158 million respectively.

Seeing that the current consoles of Xbox and PlayStation only have sales of more than 20 million. Although the rumored Pro of the Nintendo Switch hasn’t been released yet, there is only a small facelift of the OLED version recently. However, the monthly sales volume is obviously hotter than these traditional game consoles that focus on graphic performance.

It has to be said that Nintendo Switch combines desktop and handheld, with a variety of physical sensations and entertaining gameplay, not only has Nintendo’s own rich IP support, but also the initial LABO cardboard games and follow-up games such as fitness rings Play assists. At the beginning, it was suspected that the Nintendo Switch might just be a modified version of the Wii U. Indeed, under the competition of this mobile phone with a very powerful game performance, it has produced a mobile phone that is better than the previous consoles and even mobile phones with various sensors. To “more fun” way.

It’s just that this kind of momentum has a chance for the Nintendo Switch series, including OLED, Lite, and even the “Pro” version that has been rumored, to surpass its own classic old consoles all the way, and even squeeze out the old rival Sony to become the champion. Maybe we have to look at the sincerity and game creativity of Nintendo’s product follow-up?

