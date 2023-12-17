symptoms and differences between Pirola, Eris and JN.1

A new boom in Covid infections has hit Italy, Europe, and the rest of the world, with the spread of variations such as the Pirola variant causing concern. The World Health Organization has reported the constant increase of the Pirola variant, along with other highly contagious variations such as Eris, HV.1, and the new variant JN.1, which is a direct descendant of Pirola.

As the holidays approach, experts are predicting a new peak in infections, compounded by the fact that positive cases may not be immediately detected due to the wide range of symptoms associated with different variants of Covid-19.

With about 56,404 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Italy in just one week, experts are expecting the number of cases to rise further during the holiday season. They estimate that Italy could record 400-500 deaths per week due to Covid-19 during this time.

One of the main concerns for experts is the rapid rate of evolution of the virus, with virologists warning that the virus is mutating every 4-5 months and becoming increasingly contagious.

Experts are calling attention to the differences between the variants and their associated symptoms. For example, the Eris variant has symptoms such as high fever, cough, fatigue, a runny nose, headache, and muscle pain. The HV.1 variant is characterized by symptoms such as fever and chills, cough, tiredness, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell, among others. The Pirola variant, with about thirty mutations in the Spike protein, has symptoms including persistent cough, high temperature, loss of taste or smell, and widespread malaise. The JN.1 variant mainly affects the throat and has symptoms such as sore throat, nasal congestion, headache, fever, and exhaustion.

If someone tests positive for Covid-19, they are advised to wear a surgical mask or FFP2 mask, avoid crowded environments, stay at home if symptomatic, inform contacts about their positive test, and practice good hand hygiene. It is also recommended to avoid contact with vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, pregnant women, and immunosuppressed people.

With the increase in Covid-19 infections and the spread of new variants, it is crucial for the public to be aware of the differences between the variants and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others.

