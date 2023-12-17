Alessandro Benetton receives sustainability award – News

A few days after COP28, Unca, the Association of Correspondents at the United Nations, awarded Alessandro Benetton the award as Global Advocate of the Year 2023 for his “dedication and leadership in promoting sustainable policies as President of Edizione SpA, one of the main European industrial holding companies”.





Edizione SpA and Mundys made this known. Alessandro Benetton was awarded by the Secretary of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, who underlined the “commitment of the Italian entrepreneur, from 2022 at the top of Edizione Spa, in promoting the culture of the UN ESG principles within a broad portfolio of activities that employ over 70 thousand people and that range throughout the world from mobility infrastructures with Mundys to food retail (Avolta), from clothing (United Colors), to agriculture, to digital, taking up the challenge of development which does not generate inequalities, but is equally distributed between women and men and between generations”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

