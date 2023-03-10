Home Sports Football, Serie A: La Spezia and son of Maldini dupe Inter Milan
Football, Serie A: La Spezia and son of Maldini dupe Inter Milan

Football, Serie A: La Spezia and son of Maldini dupe Inter Milan

Status: 03/10/2023 11:12 p.m

The top Italian football club Inter Milan suffered an unexpected setback in the fight for a place in the Champions League in Serie A on Friday evening (03/10/23).

Second in the table lost 2-1 (0-1) at provincial club Spezia Calcio and thus also botched the dress rehearsal for the round of 16 second leg in the Champions League at FC Porto next Tuesday. The northern Italians are already 15 points behind leaders SSC Napoli in a game more than second in the championship.

Daniel Maldini, son of Milan legend Paolo Maldini (55th), and M’Bala Nzola (85th / penalty) scored for the outsider from Liguria. Star striker Romelu Lukaku (83rd penalty) scored the only Inter goal.

World champion Martinez awarded penalties

Argentinian world champion Lautaro Martinez missed a penalty kick for Inter in the 14th minute, with national player Robin Gosens being substituted after 66 minutes. Spezia Calcio gained some air in the relegation battle with the success.

