Home World What we know about the shooting in Hamburg
World

What we know about the shooting in Hamburg

by admin
What we know about the shooting in Hamburg

Six people were killed and eight were injured in an armed attack Thursday evening at a hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg, northern Germany. The attack was carried out with a firearm around 21. The police intervened shortly after, at 21:08, because at the time of the attack there happened to be a patrol nearby. The hall is located in the residential district of Gross Borstel, in Deelböge Strasse.

Upon their arrival in the three-story building, the policemen first found the bodies of six people and then heard a shot from the top floor, where they found a seventh body, that of the perpetrator of the massacre. On Friday afternoon, police said the name of the perpetrator of the attack was Philipp F., a 35-year-old German citizen who was a former member of Jehovah’s Witnesses and had a valid firearm license: he was found with a semi-automatic pistol, with two magazines of 15 rounds each and other boxes containing 200 rounds in the backpack.

He had no criminal record and the reasons for his act are not yet known. However, the police said they received an anonymous complaint last January in which it was claimed that the man suffered from mental disorders and that for this reason he should not have a firearms licence. The Hamburg police chief, Ralf Martin Meyer, said that after the complaint the policemen had gone to Philipp F.’s house for a check but that they had not found any reasons to fear for his mental health.

At the time of the massacre, what Jehovah’s Witnesses call a “meeting” was underway, a bi-weekly meeting in which the faithful are studied and instructed. There were about fifty people in the building. According to the police, Philipp F. entered secretly through a window.

See also  Beluga trapped in the Seine, the rescue operation started: he was taken from the river

Jehovah’s Witnesses are a Christian religious movement born in the United States in the nineteenth century and present throughout the world: it is estimated that 8 million people belong to it, and in Germany there are more than 170 thousand. Among other things they are famous for their door-to-door evangelism activities, for some sectarian mechanisms and for their refusal to receive blood transfusions.

You may also like

Ergin Ataman on injuries to Partizan and Vasa...

The development of the situation in Russia and...

Tragedy in Viale Regione Siciliana, a woman dies...

Free topless in public swimming pools in Berlin:...

Cagliari Market – From Serie A! Ranieri unleashed:...

Spezia-Inter, Caldara’s penalty on D’Ambrosio. Wrong by Lautaro

Marko DNA hit Divna | Fun

The blue and white-washing behind Israeli calls for...

Biden presents his $6.8 trillion budget plan: more...

Yanis Varoufakis beaten by a group of thugs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy