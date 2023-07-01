Football: Serie B; critical issues on registration applications for Lecco and Reggina – Calcio

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 30 – Covisoc and the infrastructure commission have sent reliefs to Reggina and Lecco, whose applications for registration in the Serie B championship have presented critical issues. The two clubs will have until July 5 to present an appeal, at which point there will be further reports from the technical bodies which will then be forwarded to the Federal Council which will take a decision on July 7th. Therefore, Reggina and Lecco’s B enrollment remains at risk, with the former allegedly presenting insufficient documentation as regards payments, while for Lecco the problem would be linked to the stage and the “imperative” deadline for documents to be presented within last June 20 to be able to play at Euganeo di Padova. Documents then arrived in the following hours.



Reliefs were also sent to Siena for registration in Serie C which would have presented incomplete documentation instead. (HANDLE).



