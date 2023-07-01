Juventus, here are the 5 challenges that Giuntoli will have to face

The emotion of the first time with the colors of the team of the heart, perhaps the dream of a lifetime, will soon give way to the sense of responsibility needed to get right into the part. For Cristiano Giuntoli at Juve it will be an uphill start: and not that he expected all roses, of course, but certainly the historical moment that Juventus Turin is going through is really complex. The new head of the club’s sports area arrives with the conviction that he can do well, and with the will to make his experience available. The one that he has developed over several years of apprenticeship, climbing all the categories, and which today – having archived the experience at Naples – leads him to think that Continassa will need attention to every detail.

