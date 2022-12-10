Home Sports Football, skiing accident and season over for Neuer
Football, skiing accident and season over for Neuer

Ski accident and season over for Manuel Neuer. «Hey, guys, what can I say, the end of the year could definitely have gone better… Trying to clear my head on skis, I broke my leg». So the goalkeeper of the German national team and Bayern Munich made his injury known on social media, posting his photo with a huge cast on his right leg on his official social profiles.

“The operation went very well yesterday. Thanks to the medical team! However, it hurts me to know that the current season is over for me. Take care! Your Manuel.’ he concludes.

