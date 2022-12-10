Home News Athletics festival in Bard, rewards for excellence in the Aosta Valley
Athletics festival in Bard, rewards for excellence in the Aosta Valley

BARD. Athletics festival with many awards on Sunday 4 December at the Forte di Bard. An opportunity to celebrate the excellence of Aosta Valley athletics in the last two seasons, that of 2021 and 2022.

Protagonists the Tokyo Olympian Eleonora Marchiando who, after the awards to the first three classified in the regional mountain running championship, opened the roundup of videos and interviews.

Silvia Gradizzi, René Cunéaz, Axelle Vicari, Davide Cheraz, Henri Aymonod, Chiara Giovando and Francesca Canepa, Giuditta Turini and Xavier Chevrier were awarded. And here are the winners of the mountain run in the various categories.

For women, Federica Barailler (of Athletics Cogne Aosta), Valeria Poli (of Apd Pont Saint Martin), Rodica Sorici (Guardia di Finanza Aosta), Cristina Busa (Pol. Sant’Orso Aosta), Amalia Maria Colabello (Apd Pont Saint Martin).

For males Fabien Champretavy, Ettore Champretavy, Giorgio Graziano Bosonetto and Niccolò Biazzetti (Monterosa Fogu Arnad), Mathieu Courthoud, Maurizio Luboz and Giorgio Noel Courthoud (of Apd Pont Saint Martin), Luca Contoz (Asd InRun), Jerome Rey, Matteo Scieghi , Diego Merivot, Fabrizio Chaberge, Savino Quendoz, Massimo Bethaz and Carlo Chabod, all athletes belonging to Polisportiva Sant’Orso Aosta. —

