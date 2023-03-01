news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – Telepass becomes the top partner of the Italian national football teams. The Italian company, leader in integrated mobility, will accompany the Azzurre, the Azzurri and the Italian fans for the next 4 years. Today the agreement between Telepass and the FIGC was signed in the presence of the top management of the company, the federation and the coaches, Bertolini and Mancini. The new shirt will make its debut on March 23 during the Italy-England match, valid for the European qualifiers and scheduled in Naples. “It is a moment of great pride for our federation. It is a strong partnership. There is the will and the commitment of the whole group to want to support our Azzurri shirt and the FIGC with a multi-year agreement. There is a great commitment to highly innovative planning, a project linked to a sort of cultural revolution in the world of football,” said the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina.



“Having such qualified partners will help us achieve all the objectives set for the good of Italian football.” “With this partnership, our company wants to make its own contribution to the project that the FIGC is carrying out”, said Telepass CEO Gabriele Benedetto. (HANDLE).

