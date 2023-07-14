Home » Football: The new DFB campus is becoming a million dollar grave
The new campus in Frankfurt/Main is costing the association dearly. Instead of the estimated 150 million euros, the construction costs rose again to 180 million euros, according to treasurer Stephan Grunwald. The annual operating costs amount to 18 million euros, the maintenance costs alone amount to three million euros. In addition, the project of the century promoted by Bierhoff is repeatedly criticized internally. The windows in the 33 athletes’ rooms cannot be opened, so if you want to ventilate, you have to leave the door to the terrace, which is accessible to everyone, open.

