(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 25 – The last hopes of seeing Nikola Vlasic in the derby against Juventus were extinguished with the diagnosis of the instrumental tests he underwent.



“My fascial distraction of the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh” reads the official Torino website, with the forward not being available for Tuesday’s derby match and having to stop for a few weeks. Juric, on the other hand, can smile for Ricci, who trained together with the rest of his teammates and is aiming to return after missing the matches against Milan and Cremonese. (HANDLE).

