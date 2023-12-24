Football: “Wolves” spoil Chelsea’s Christmas

football

In the first Christmas game in England in 28 years, the Wolverhampton “Wolves” ensured on Sunday that the Chelsea players could not enjoy Christmas Eve. ÖFB legionnaire Sasa Kalajdzic’s team won 2-1 against the former top club from London in the last game of the 18th round of the Premier League. The “Blues” once again failed to exploit their chances.



Wolverhampton, for whom ÖFB striker Kalajdzic was not used, were much more effective, with goals from Mario Lemina (51′) and Matt Doherty (93′) paving the way to victory. The “Wolves” have been unbeaten in seven home games. Chelsea were only able to reduce the deficit late on with a well-placed header thanks to former Leipzig player Christopher Nkunku, who was making his first appearance of the season (96′).

Despite his experience of more than 80 international matches, Raheem Sterling missed a huge opportunity to give the visitors the lead after half an hour. After taking the ball from Joao Gomes, the attacker ran towards the goal alone and shot at goalkeeper Jose Sa instead of passing it to one of his two teammates who was running with him.

Difficult situation for Kalajdzic

For the Londoners, Nkunku came onto the field after an hour and just missed the 1-1 equalizer a short time later. His subsequent goal was not enough. The Frenchman injured his knee in a friendly against Borussia Dortmund in the summer, had to undergo surgery and was out for a long time afterwards. With the win, Wolverhampton moved up to eleventh in the table, joining Chelsea in eleventh place.

Despite the 13 minutes of injury time, Wolverhampton coach Gary O’Neil did not make full use of the substitutions and left Kalajdzic on the bench. That was further evidence that the Austrian is currently not having an easy time with him.

No break on holidays

28 Premier League matches will be played over twelve days over Christmas and New Year, with only December 25th and 29th being free of play. The big hit on Boxing Day (26th) is Manchester United against Aston Villa.

After taking part in the Club World Cup, defending champions Manchester City will get back into the title race another day later (December 27th) at Everton. Wolverhampton has a mammoth program coming up around the holidays. After visiting Chelsea in London, Wolves host Brentford on Wednesday, December 27th and then Everton on Saturday before the year comes to an end.

English Premier League, 18th round

Thursday 21st December: Crystal Palace Brighton and Hove 1-1 Friday 22nd December: Aston Villa Sheffield United 1-1 Saturday 23rd December: West Ham Manchester United 2-0 Fulham Burnley 0-2 Luton Newcastle 1-0 Nottingham Bournemouth 2-3 Tottenham Everton 2-1 Liverpool Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City Brentford postponed * Sunday December 24th: Wolverhampton Chelsea 2-1 **

* Manchester City is playing in the Club World Cup

** Kalajdzic only replacement

Tabel:

