Footballers from VfL Wolfsburg are in the Champions League final

The soccer players from the VfL Wolfsburg club are very successful. You are now in the final game of soccer champions league. In the Champions League, the best football clubs from all over Europe play against each other.
VfL Wolfsburg footballers won the second leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League. They won against the WFC Arsenal players from the country England by 3 to 2.
The final match of the Champions League is on June 3 in the city of Eindhoven in the country of Netherlands. The women from VfL Wolfsburg then play against the footballers from FC Barcelona. FC Barcelona is a football club from Spain.
