Footballers from VfL Wolfsburg are in the Champions League final

The footballers from VfL Wolfsburg celebrate their victory against WFC Arsenal. (Paul Terry/CSM via ZUMA Press Wi/Paul Terry)

VfL Wolfsburg footballers won the second leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League. They won against the WFC Arsenal players from the country England by 3 to 2.

The final match of the Champions League is on June 3 in the city of Eindhoven in the country of Netherlands. The women from VfL Wolfsburg then play against the footballers from FC Barcelona. FC Barcelona is a football club from Spain.