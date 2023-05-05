Ukraine, the head of Wagner Prigozhin shows the corpses of the mercenaries and accuses Moscow: “70% shortage of ammunition”

New attack by Yevgeny Prigozhin against the top Russian defense forces. The leader of the mercenaries of the Wagner, faced with a row of lifeless bodies, denounced the shortage of ammunition, accusing the Russian military leaders of the deaths of his mercenaries. In the video, posted on the channel Telegram of his press service, as he reports Ukrainska PravdaPrigozhin talks about a 70% shortage of ammunition and shows, in fact, the dead fighters, he says, on May 4th.

With a series of curses, Prigozhin attacks: “You scum are sitting in your expensive clubs. Your children continue to live by posting their videos on Youtube. Think you are the masters of this life. You think you have a right since you have ammunition reserves. We are calculating the servant: if you provide the ammunition quotas, we have five times fewer dead”. So he asks: “Shoigu, Gerasimov, where is the ammunition?”. “The blood is still fresh,” he continues, pointing to the bodies behind him.

“These men have come here as volunteers and are dying so that you may grow fat in your precious mahogany offices. These are ic…s of someone’s fathers. Someone’s children. And those scums that aren’t giving us the ammo are going to eat their f… or guts in hell,” she concludes.