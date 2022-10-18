BANQUETS of ivrea

All in 2 ‘, from 23’ to 25 ‘of the second half. Two rounds of clock hands are enough at Banchette Ivrea to overturn the 0-1 of the first half and beat the Cigliano team from Vercelli 2-1 at home.

In the first fraction the home team starts immediately with the right attitude, but in attack the powders are wet: in fact 4 ‘do not pass that Vicario devours the advantage, pardoning Bagnis. And as often happens, the opponents go on reversal in the face of goals. The former Grosso on the left makes a cross shot intercepted by Bonato, who involuntarily touches the ball mocking his goalkeeper Peirano. Having conceded the goal of the disadvantage, the Banchette Ivrea struggled a bit throughout the first half to build a fluid maneuver that could create dangers at the away goal defended by Bagnis. A little thanks to Cigliano, good at closing all the gates, making a good pressure in midfield, a little also with some too many mistakes of the hosts in the last 25 meters of the game. Banchette Ivrea’s reaction to Cigliano’s goal arrives at 17 ‘: from a farinella shot for the unmarked Bonato, who hits the ball too well and finds Bagnis ready to intervene. At half an hour Lami with a shot to cross puts the shivers to the entire rear guard, while at 42 ‘Bonato is still the most dangerous of him, kicking wide from a good position. In the interval Mr. Girelli recatechizes the team and the Banchette Ivrea of ​​the recovery is more enterprising and above all concrete. The changes made by the Biella technician have also done a lot, with Enrico and Benou Kaiss entering the field to give more unpredictable geometries and at 7 ‘Farinella does not catch the ball face to face with Bagnis and the action fades. About 10 ‘pass and still Farinella is the protagonist of a cross for the rushing Enrico, who from outside the area lets go a shot around, which makes Bagnis fly.

The goal of the hosts is in the air and arrives at 23 ‘: Benou Kaiss enters the area, is spread out and for the referee, Tenace of Turin, there are the means to grant the penalty kick to the hosts. Farinella took charge of the transformation, displacing the goalkeeper and leveling the score. Girelli’s team insisted and soon found the advantage too: from an action started by Farinella, a scrum was born in front of Bagnis, which was resolved by Federico Bevolo’s winning paw at the door now unguarded. At 41 ‘then Banchette Ivrea also very close to 3-1, with Bosonin serving in the area Benou Kaiss, whose header, not exactly the house specialty, ends up high. In the final, the Banchette Ivrea manages well, with order and determination (even outnumbered given the expulsion of Bosonin in full recovery), to defend the precious advantage from the return of Cigliano, with Peirano who is never called into question and so, after the knockout of a week ago in Gattinara, the team of president Giovanni Sabolo returns to success. Three very important points against a tough team like Cigliano. –

Loris Ponsetto