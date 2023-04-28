Juve in a goal crisis: the faults of the players

After the scudetto abandoned in a hurry and the Champions League with a negative record group stage, the Juventus it also fails the goal Italian Cup in a way that is difficult to explain. Because it can certainly happen to lose at the San Siro againstInter but it is the way That leave you baffled. How is it possible to face such an important match with that attitude? And then there’s the difficulty to create opportunities and find the goal. In the last 9 matches between the championship and the cups, Juventus have scored just 6 goals, never more than one per match and among the forwards only Kean has scored. L’alibi of the season between the field and the courts has always been rejected by the players who, indeed, often spoke of a more compact group thanks to the difficulties. On the field, however, we see much more and certainly the effort made to go back from minus 15 is probably having an effect. But that can’t be the only reason for this drop in performance. Just a month ago Juventus won with an excellent performance at San Siro. And then in addition to Allegri’s often questionable choices there is more. Because in the last few games the coach has also often changed his tactical set-up proposing a more offensive line-up but the performances have always been more or less of that level and there have been many defeats.