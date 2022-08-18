MONTALTO DORA

In recent days, Montalto Dora, the only Canavese club to serve in the volleyball next season in the C series, scored three hits: the 2004-class Cloe Cavallero band arrived from Aosta, then from Finimpianti Rivarolo a another band, Viviana Boscarato, born in 2002, while the opposite Chiara Girola, born in 2004, landed from the Evançon.

Cavallero, Boscarato and Girola are added to the other four novelties of the Montalto Dora house: the setters Lara De Petris, from Chieri and Nicole Alberto, last season at Virtus Biellese, both in 2005, the opposite Marella Getto, who returns at the base from the loan to the Canavese Ivrea volley and the central Elisa Bonatto, born in 2006, also coming from the Canavese Ivrea volley.

Seven new signings that must now be included in the team starting from Monday 29 August, when the team will return to work under the orders of confirmed coach Massimo Cazzulo, as explained by the president Ezio Carazzato: “We have renewed our roster a lot, practically changing 50% compared to last season – says Carazzato – even if we are still looking for a second free to complete the squad. We will have to start working to find the right amalgam as soon as possible and thus start off on the right foot in the championship. The goal of the club for next season is above all to continue the growth process of our youth sector, which we have had for some years now – Carazzato affirms -. As for the classification goal, we do not yet know in which group we will be included, so we cannot make any predictions. The certainty of next season is called the Piedmont Cup, with the competition that will start in the weekend between Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September and which we will do with the aim of mainly finding the right form for the championship, starting on Saturday 8 October ” . –

L. P.