volpiano

Born only last year, the women’s L84 Volpiano 5-a-side football team started the season immediately on the right foot, winning the championship with merit and thus gaining access to A2. Inserted in group A, the team of coach Rocco De Felice, starting from 9 October will start the championship and in recent days the groups have been released, while on Tuesday 16 there will be the calendars. As for the group, L84 Volpiano was included in an iron group, decidedly competitive with teams from all over Italy, with four Sardinian teams, Cus Cagliari, Jasnagora Sestu (Cagliari), Mediterranea Cagliari and santi Padula Nuoro, two from Emilia , the Bagnolo Bologna and the Corticella of Reggio Emilia, the Romagna of Polisportiva 1980 Cesena, as well as two Venetian Hurricane Treviso and Infinity Montebelluna, two Lombard Cus Milano and Pero and one from San Marino, the San Marino Academy. The coach De Felice then traces the objectives: «We will resume training on Monday 5 September at 8 pm at the municipal gym of Brandizzo, where we will then play our home games from Sunday 9 October – says De Felice -. A much more difficult championship awaits us compared to last season, it will take more intensity and determination, but we will have to be ready as soon as possible to reach our primary objective: a peaceful salvation, perhaps remaining on the left side of the standings ».

De Felice presents the squad, aware of the fact that the company is still working on the market to complete the staff: “So far we have two new faces with us, Anna Tirone, lateral from Rosta and Giulia Campofiorito, pivot / lateral last year at the Turin Academy of A2. Confirmed instead: goalkeeper Camilla Chenna, sister Rebecca, side role and team captain, central defender Federica Mondino and Monica Di Savino, lateral Erika Veglio and pivot Rebecca Zaccaria, Francesca Barillà and Serena Chiappino ». –