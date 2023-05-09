Home » For the promoter of Soro, beaten by Kurbanov, “everything was a masquerade in Russia”
For the promoter of Soro, beaten by Kurbanov, “everything was a masquerade in Russia”

For the promoter of Soro, beaten by Kurbanov, “everything was a masquerade in Russia”

Following the defeat of Michel Soro (35 years old, 1.79m, 35 wins, including 24 before the limit, 2 draws, now 4 losses) against the Russian Magomed Kurbanov (27 years old, 1.77m, 25 v ., including 13 before the limit., 0 d.), last Saturday in Yekaterinburg, the promoter Yohan Zaoui asked the WBA that the French retain his place as challenger number 2 WBA super-welterweight (-69.853 kg). “Everything was a charade in Russia, Zaoui rage, including this unjust defeat. »

For lack of other combat proposals, Soro had accepted, for a very nice purse, to go and face Kurbanov, number 5 WBA, at home. “To have a neutral jury, I had asked for an international title to be at stake, but all the world federations refused, because Russia is at war, comments Zaoui. I nevertheless imposed on the organizers a balanced jury. »

The referee was the Russian (of Georgian origin) Irakli Malazonia, who conducted the fight well, and the judges a Russian, the German Joerg Milke and the Frenchman Amar Sakraoui. At the end of the twelve rounds, the French gave the victory to Soro 115-113, but the two other officials preferred Kurbanov, 115-113 according to the German and 116-112 for the Russian judge. The American site Transnational Boxing Rankings did a poll among netizens who saw the fight (streamed live on YouTube, where the fight can still be seen). 87% said it was a « vol flagrant » (« egregious robbery »).

“As of the weigh-in on Friday, it had gone badly, adds Zaoui. The fight was concluded at the super-welterweight limit, 69.853kg, but Kurbanov couldn’t make the weight. He weighed himself naked, his coach holding a towel in front of him. And Kurbanov tried to cheat, leaning on his coach’s hand, as photos and videos prove. I accepted that the fight would take place anyway, with financial compensation for Michel, which was granted. I also requested, as the IBF world federation does, that a second weigh-in be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., Kurbanov not to take back more than eleven pounds, that is, not to exceed the 75 kg (a boxer always gains weight after weighing). He showed up at 75.700 kg and didn’t want to lose those 700 grams. I again demanded financial compensation, again obtained. »

“When you win eight or nine out of twelve rounds, that’s stealing”

In an ideal world, Soro should not have gone to a country where the French Foreign Affairs and Sports Ministries advise against going. But, for lack of other proposals, especially in France where Canal +, which has followed his entire career, is disengaging from boxing, he clearly had no other choice. Disappointing in his two previous fights (against Uzbek Israil Madrimov), the Lyonnais was able to show that he always had to be reckoned with. Despite the “defeat”.

“When you fight overseas you know you can have a controversial decision, notes Soro. I accept it. It was my seventh fight abroad (in Ukraine, Uzbekistan, United States, Italy, England and Russia for 2 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses). But when you win eight or nine out of twelve rounds, that’s stealing. »

