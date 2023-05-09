Home » Mauricio Funes reveals that the FMLN was always in favor of a truce between gangs
Mauricio Funes reveals that the FMLN was always in favor of a truce between gangs

The fugitive from justice, Mauricio Funes, revealed that his party was always aware of and in agreement with the negotiations with gangs.

Through a video, Mauricio Funes mentions former officials such as Benito Lara and Aristides Valencia (at that time deputies), having negotiated with gangs for the 2014 presidential elections.

“The FMLN is now trying to disassociate itself from the truce, the FMLN leadership during the time the truce lasted never opposed the process,” said the fugitive and former president Mauricio Funes.

However, Mauricio Funes confirmed that the FMLN appointed two of its deputies to meet with gang members. Likewise, Funes made reference to the fact that this activity was also carried out by Norman Quijano and Ernesto Muyshondt from ARENA.

Former president and fugitive Mauricio Funes also reaffirmed that these meetings were approved and endorsed by the FMLN leadership.

