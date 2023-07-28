Former Blue Cross midfielder Rafael Baca has found a new team after leaving the Machine. The transfer market has been active for Blue Cross as they aim to compete at the highest level in the Opening Tournament 2023 under the guidance of Ricardo Ferretti.

Among the experienced players departing the team, Baca faced difficulties in finding a new club in the Liga MX transfer market. However, his search has come to an end as he has officially joined Monterrey Bay FC, a team competing in the Second Division of the United States.

As a free agent, Baca has signed a three-year contract with the American club after failing to secure a new opportunity to continue his career in Mexican soccer. This move marks a new chapter for the former Cruz Azul player.

The signing of Baca was announced by Monterrey Bay FC, expressing their excitement over acquiring the midfielder’s talents. Baca’s arrival will undoubtedly strengthen the team’s midfield and contribute to their ambitions in the upcoming season.

The midfielder’s addition to the roster showcases Monterrey Bay FC’s commitment to building a competitive squad capable of achieving success in their division. Baca’s experience and skill will be crucial in helping the team reach their goals.

Fans and followers of both Baca and Monterrey Bay FC eagerly anticipate witnessing the midfielder’s impact on the team’s performances. With a three-year contract in place, Baca has the opportunity to showcase his abilities and make a lasting impression in American soccer.

Overall, this signing represents a significant move for Baca as he continues his professional career with a new challenge in a different league. It remains to be seen how he will adapt to his new surroundings and contribute to the success of Monterrey Bay FC.