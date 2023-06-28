DFB squad: National team again with Gündogan and Sané

Status: 06/02/2023 11:31 a.m

With the returnees Antonio Rüdiger, Ilkay Gündogan and Leroy Sané, but without former regulars such as Niklas Süle, Serge Gnabry and Mario Götze, the German national football team is going into the international trio at the end of the season. National coach Hansi Flick announced the squad for the international matches against Ukraine, Poland and Colombia on Friday (02.06.2023).

In addition to the returned Gündogan, Rüdiger and Sané, Julian Brandt and Robin Gosens are also in the 26-man squad for the international match weeks, which begin with the peace sign in the 1000th international match on June 12 against Ukraine.

Thomas Müller not in the squad – after consultation with Flick

Benjamin Henrichs, Lukas Klostermann and Jonas Hofmann are also back. Hansi Flick has no place this time for the professionals Christian Günter and Josha Vagnoman, who were nominated in March. Thomas Müller is also missing after consultation with the national coach in the squad for the games in Bremen, against Poland in Warsaw on June 16 and four days later against Colombia in Gelsenkirchen.

The only player without an international cap is Malick Thiaw from AC Milan, who was last in the squad against Peru (2-0) and Belgium (2-3). Kevin Schade (FC Brentford) will join the U21s after the Ukraine game and will contest the Junior European Championships in Georgia and Romania.

Flick announces system change

The national coach also announced that he would test a system change on the defensive at the upcoming international matches. “We have a lot of central defenders with us. That means we want to try a different system in the three games, a three-man chain. Against three really good opponents,” said Flick.

Neuer, Bella Kotchap and Nmecha still injured

Flick still has to do without long-time captain Manuel Neuer. Mergim Berisha and youngsters Armel Bella Kotchap and Felix Nmecha are also unavailable due to injuries.

The team will meet in Frankfurt am Main on June 7th. Like last time, it will train on the DFB campus. In the first international matches in 2023, there was a 2-0 win against Peru and a 2-3 win against Belgium in March.

The DFB squad for the international matches

Tor: Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (FC Fulham)

Defense: Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg), Robin Gosens (Inter Milan), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Malick Thiaw (AC Milan), Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfield/Attack: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea FC), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Kevin Schade (FC Brentford), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen).

