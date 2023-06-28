US police confirm death of actor Julian Sands

Has acted in numerous films and series in his decades-long career: Julian Sands. Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/dpa

Almost half a year after the disappearance of British actor Julian Sands on a hike in California, the 65-year-old’s death has been confirmed. Remains discovered in a mountain range near Los Angeles have been assigned to Sands.

The remains of the actor known for the film “A Room With a View” (1985) were recently discovered in a mountain near Los Angeles, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

“The identification process for the body discovered on June 24, 2023 at Mount Baldy has been completed,” the sheriff’s office said. The dead man was identified as “Julian Sands, 65, from North Hollywood”. “The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing,” the sheriff’s office added. Test results were still pending.





Sands had been missing since a hike in mid-January on Mount San Antonio, also known as Mount Baldy, which is more than 3,000 meters high. The 65-year-old was an experienced mountain hiker who had crossed the Andes in the 1990s.

Mount San Antonio is the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains and a popular hiking destination near Los Angeles, California. Bad weather at the beginning of the year meant that conditions were difficult there. A search and rescue operation was unsuccessful.

Hikers then discovered human remains on Mount San Antonio on Saturday. The body was taken to forensic medicine for identification. The actor’s brother said two weeks after the search began that he accepted Sands would not be found alive.

The actor had his big break in 1985 with the Oscar-winning novel adaptation “A Room With a View.” Other notable films include the 1984 drama Killing Fields, 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas, starring Nicolas Cage, and 2007’s Ocean’s 13, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. afp)

