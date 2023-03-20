Home Sports Former Chinese Super League general talks about Ronaldo: a legend and we respect each other – yqqlm
Original title: Former Chinese Super League general talks about Ronaldo: a legend and we respect each other

On March 19th, Beijing time, Riyadh won against Eberha in the Saudi United League. In the first half, Adamu scored to help Eberha lead at halftime. In the second half, Ronaldo scored directly from a free kick and Talisca scored on point. Riyadh defeated Eberha 2-1.

Taliska accepted media interviews after the game.

Congratulations to the fans of the Riyadh victory, this victory goes to you. We expected it to be a tough fight and in the second half we tried to come back with more mental strength and determination.

It doesn’t matter whether I score or who scores, what matters is that the team wins.

Did Ronaldo give you the ball for a penalty?

The legend Cristiano Ronaldo is a special person, we respect each other, we are all working for Riyadh to win, we are one family.

What do you think of the rumors of your leaving Riyadh for victory?

I only comment on games.

