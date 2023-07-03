Home » Former England footballer Steven Gerrard will coach Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia
Former England footballer Steven Gerrard will coach Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia

Al-Ettifaq, a football club that plays in Saudi Arabia’s top league, has announced that it has hired former footballer Steven Gerrard, one of the strongest and most legendary English players ever, as their new manager. Gerrard, who is 43 years old and as a footballer had played for Liverpool for 17 years of which he remains the main “flag”, in recent years he had coached Glasgow Rangers and Aston Villa: in recent days there had been insistent talk in the newspapers of his possible hiring by a Saudi team, but Gerrard himself He said to have refused.

For weeks, the Saudi teams have been signing numerous famous players from the main European leagues, often at the end of their careers, and have also contacted some coaches: among these, according to what various sports newspapers have written, there are Massimiliano Allegri and José Mourinho, who have allegedly refused . Marcelo Brozovic, a midfielder who had played for Inter for the last nine seasons, and who was sold to Al-Nassr for 18 million euros, also formalized his transfer to Saudi Arabia today.

