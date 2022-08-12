Atalanta’s summer, a few days after their league debut against Sampdoria, becomes even more complicated. The Brazilian midfielder, Dea’s main market hit, will miss the match with the Sampdoria due to a physical problem

Atalanta’s summer, a few days after their league debut against Sampdoria, becomes even more complicated. Already the statements by Gasperini, who hinted that he was not very satisfied with the market, have stirred the waters around Zingonia more than usual. And now we also have the physical problems of one of the players who joined the Nerazzurri during the summer session, namely Ederson. The Brazilian midfielder, who arrived at Atalanta for 21 million paid into the coffers of Atalanta, was the most expensive purchase on the market (excluding the redemption of Boga from Sassuolo, with the French who was already in Bergamo), but there will be no his seasonal debut at Marassi against the Sampdoria.

As reported ANSAin fact, the verdeoro has suffered a muscle injury, which will not allow him to be available to Gasperini for the match on Saturday afternoon. This is a minor partial injury to the hamstring muscle of the left thigh, which secondor the Eco of Bergamo he should keep the player still for a period between ten days and two weeks, probably forcing him to miss the first match at Atleti Azzurri d’Italia, or the one with Milan. The club, however, prefers not to overreact and in a note announces that “recovery times are currently not quantifiable and depend on the clinical progression of the player”. Certainly, however, at the debut Gasp will not be able to use Ederson, at a time when new forces would be good for the Goddess. See also Tao Hanlin 20+15 Liu Guancen dunks the quasi lore Xiaoding did not debut, Shandong reversed Zhejiang

Also because the outgoing market took away some elements from the Nerazzurri midfield, starting with Pessina, who moved to Monza, continuing with Freuler, expected for medical examinations in Nottingham with Forest, and also adding Miranchuk, just shot on loan with the right. of redemption to Turin. Ederson, who arrived in Italy less than a year ago, was one of the fundamental elements for Salernitana’s stay in Serie A, which he monetized by selling him to Atalanta for more than triple the amount paid to Corinthians (6.5 million euros ). La Dea was quick to secure it despite the interest of even some big clubs. But now, for a twist of fate, he will have to wait a little longer to see him make his debut for the Nerazzurri …

