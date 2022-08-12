Home News Beijing added 2 local confirmed cases yesterday as closed-loop managers
Beijing added 2 local confirmed cases yesterday as closed-loop managers

by admin

According to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, from 0:00 to 24:00 on August 10, there were 2 new local confirmed cases in Beijing (closed-loop managers), no new suspected cases or asymptomatic infections; 7 new cases imported from abroad Confirmed cases and 5 asymptomatic infections, no new suspected cases. 8 cases were cured and discharged, and 4 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.

Locally confirmed cases

Confirmed cases 1 and 2: Currently staying at the Hilton Beijing Capital Airport, a closed-loop manager, diagnosed as a confirmed case on August 10.

Confirmed cases imported from abroad

Confirmed cases 1, 2, 3: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Russia on August 6, after the customs underwent health screening and nucleic acid testing, they were sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management, and the nucleic acid test results were reported on August 9 positive, a confirmed case was diagnosed on August 10.

Confirmed case 4: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Congo (DRC) via Thailand and Hong Kong, China on July 31. After the customs underwent health screening and nucleic acid testing, it was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. On August 9 The nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on August 10.

Confirmed cases 5 and 6: Taiwanese, China, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Taiwan, China on August 9. After the customs underwent health screening and nucleic acid testing, they were sent to the centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. The nucleic acid test result was reported as positive on the same day. A confirmed case was diagnosed on August 10.

Confirmed case 7: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Japan on August 8. After the customs passed health screening and nucleic acid testing, they were sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. On August 10, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive. Diagnosed as a confirmed case.

