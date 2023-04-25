Former footballer Karimi – “I received death threats”

Status: 04/25/2023 11:20 a.m

He used to attack for FC Bayern and Schalke 04. The former Iranian international Ali Karimi now lives in exile – because he is extremely critical of the regime in Iran.

Former Iranian soccer player Ali Karimi has changed his place of residence again for fear of attacks.

“ I have received death threats from various sources. So I was forced to distance myself even further from Iran. So I had to move again “Said the 44-year-old, who previously lived in Dubai and was connected via video, at the theme evening “Woman, Life, Freedom – Iranian Athletes” in the German Football Museum. “ It’s a terrible feeling to be in exile. My hope is that the Woman Lives Freedom Revolution will be successful ‘ Karimi commented.

Karimi shows solidarity with protest movement

The former FC Bayern Munich and FC Schalke 04 professional had shown solidarity with the protest movement in his home country from the start. For this he received encouragement from many compatriots who took to the streets after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. According to media reports, the domestic judiciary had brought charges against the 129-time national player. Because of “ solidarity with the enemy ” and the accusation of inciting riots had been applied for criminal prosecution against him by the judiciary.

Karimi hopes that more footballers and athletes will join the protest movement: “ National players in particular always have a place in the hearts of their country’s fans. If you look at this special platform, I think it is the duty of every footballer to do something for society “, he said: “ It is my wish that every athlete finds his place on the right page of history and is committed to the woman-life-liberty revolution .”

