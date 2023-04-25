Bundeswehr completes evacuation mission in Sudan

news-content”>

The Bundeswehr has completed its evacuation mission in Sudan. As the Bundeswehr Operations Command near Berlin announced on Twitter on Tuesday evening, an A400M aircraft with around 120 people on board landed in Jordan.

The subsequent onward journey to Germany is being prepared. The Foreign Office and the Ministry of Defense had previously announced that a final evacuation flight would take place on Tuesday evening.

According to the ministries, Germany took over the multinational flight coordination at the airport near Khartoum on Monday. Inspector General Carsten Breuer is now in contact with partner countries who will take over the flight coordination from Wednesday, the ministries said. Those Germans who remained in Sudan should be evacuated in the coming days with the help of partner countries.

Because of the acute danger situation, the Bundeswehr mission was initially started on Sunday without the parliamentary approval that was actually required. The federal government wants to keep open the possibility of continuing the mission in Sudan until the end of May: the Bundestag is to vote on a corresponding mandate on Wednesday and thus also subsequently approve the mission.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) thanked all civil and military forces “for their great work on the evacuation mission” on Tuesday. Army units have been fighting the paramilitary RSF militia in Sudan for more than a week. (afp)