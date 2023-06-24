Elections – Insa: AfD reaches a new high

Journalists at the AfDdts

Berlin (German news agency) – The AfD can improve again in polls and could, purely mathematically, achieve a parliamentary majority with the Union as a junior partner. In the “Sunday trend”, which the opinion research institute Insa collects weekly for “Bild am Sonntag”, the AfD has reached a new high of 20 percent this week, which is one percentage point more than in the previous week and more than twice as much as before a year.

It is thus on par with the SPD (20 percent, +/-0), well ahead of the Greens (13 percent, +/-0) and only six percentage points behind the Union (26 percent, -1). The FDP loses a point and comes to 7 percent this week, the left remains at 4 percent, the other parties could unite 10 percent (+1) of the vote. A coalition of Union and AfD would get 46 percent – enough for a parliamentary majority. The majority of people in Germany are now concerned about the rise of right-wing populists in the polls.

In a survey by the opinion research institute Insa for the “Bild am Sonntag” (1,002 respondents), 15 percent stated that they wanted to emigrate in the event of an AfD chancellor. 59 percent of those surveyed consider the AfD to be a right-wing extremist party, 61 percent say that possible government participation scares them, 46 percent believe that government participation by the AfD would have negative effects on Germany (positive effects: 23 percent). For the “Bild am Sonntag” Insa interviewed 1,203 people between June 19 and 23, 2023 (TOM). Question: “If there were federal elections next Sunday, how would you vote?”

