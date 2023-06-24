Home » Excellent effort from El Salvador to promote sports in the region
Excellent effort from El Salvador to promote sports in the region

Excellent effort from El Salvador to promote sports in the region

The renowned Mexican journalist for ESPN, David Faitelson, praised the organizers of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games for the opening ceremony of the regional competition.

«Grand opening of the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023. Beautiful, the “Mágico” González Stadium…Excellent effort by El Salvador to promote sport in the region. Congratulations to the Salvadoran people and to Nayib Bukele,” the Mexican journalist said on his twitter account.

On Friday night, El Salvador experienced the inauguration of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023, a historic event that will take place in the country over the coming weeks.

The opening ceremony offered a show full of lights, music and culture, and took place in a healthy and safe environment in which President Nayib Bukele and the American DJ Marshmello were present, who was in charge of lowering the curtain with his music.

