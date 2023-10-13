Maxi seizure in Calabria, 3 tons of cannabis found – News

Maxi drug seizure in Calabria. The Carabinieri found and seized, in San Ferdinando, 3 tons of cannabis in the industrial area of ​​the port of Gioia Tauro.





The soldiers of the Gioia Tauro Group, during services against the production and sale of narcotic substances, searched an apparently abandoned warehouse in the industrial area of ​​San Ferdinando, finding over 300 plastic bags weighing approximately 10 kilos each containing cannabis.





The property – which was seized – was used for the treatment of hemp plants through a complex conservation and drying system carried out through the use of artificial lights, large fans and nylon nets thanks to which the plants were hung before processing.





The chemical laboratory checks highlighted that the seized substance, despite being attributable to types of plants for which cultivation is permitted, was found to have a tetrahydrocannabinol value higher than the maximum permitted by law for the legal marketing of cannabis and therefore, on disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Palmi, was confiscated for subsequent destruction.





The substance, once divided into doses – around 600 thousand could have been obtained – and placed on the illegal drug market would have brought in around 3 million euros.





The police investigations continue to try to identify the origin of the substance.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

