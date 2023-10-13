Home » Maxi seizure in Calabria, 3 tons of cannabis found – News
News

Maxi seizure in Calabria, 3 tons of cannabis found – News

by admin
Maxi seizure in Calabria, 3 tons of cannabis found – News

Maxi drug seizure in Calabria. The Carabinieri found and seized, in San Ferdinando, 3 tons of cannabis in the industrial area of ​​the port of Gioia Tauro.


The soldiers of the Gioia Tauro Group, during services against the production and sale of narcotic substances, searched an apparently abandoned warehouse in the industrial area of ​​San Ferdinando, finding over 300 plastic bags weighing approximately 10 kilos each containing cannabis.


The property – which was seized – was used for the treatment of hemp plants through a complex conservation and drying system carried out through the use of artificial lights, large fans and nylon nets thanks to which the plants were hung before processing.


The chemical laboratory checks highlighted that the seized substance, despite being attributable to types of plants for which cultivation is permitted, was found to have a tetrahydrocannabinol value higher than the maximum permitted by law for the legal marketing of cannabis and therefore, on disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Palmi, was confiscated for subsequent destruction.


The substance, once divided into doses – around 600 thousand could have been obtained – and placed on the illegal drug market would have brought in around 3 million euros.


The police investigations continue to try to identify the origin of the substance.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Maxirissa in Pordenone, the number of injured rises to six - Medicine

You may also like

Erbaş: All Muslims need to join forces –...

CBP One: Controlling the Migratory Flow for Cubans...

MinInterior appoints regional links to promote transparency in...

China Introduces Plan to Deepen Reform of Collective...

3-year-old forgotten on school bus, assistant fired –...

The toy museum in Balat caught fire

The Resignation of Steve Scalise Highlights the Ungovernability...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, October 12,...

Conveying and Studying General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech:...

Pre-season: Friendly matches recap | Football in Togo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy