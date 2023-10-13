New Hope for Treating Multiple Sclerosis: Discovery of Promising Molecules

New Molecules Show Promise in Counteracting Low-Grade Inflammation in Multiple Sclerosis

Milan, Italy – The possibility of counteracting low-grade inflammation in multiple sclerosis (MS) has been given new hope with the discovery of new molecules. Low-grade inflammation, also known as “smoldering inflammation,” is one of the causes of MS and has been difficult to treat until now.

The breakthrough was announced at the world congress on MS, currently taking place in Milan and organized by The European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) in collaboration with The American Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS).

MS is a chronic and inflammatory disease of the central nervous system, affecting approximately 2.8 million people worldwide. In Italy alone, there are about 137 thousand people living with MS, with 3,600 new cases diagnosed each year.

Among the new therapies showing promise in the experimental phase is a class of drugs that includes evobrutinib. This drug inhibits the action of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (Btk) and has demonstrated prolonged clinical benefits for up to five years of treatment. The new class of drugs is able to pass through the blood-brain barrier and modulate the responses of B lymphocytes and the activation of microglia, both of which play a role in the immune response and inflammation in MS.

The action of these new molecules is significant as they can target both the classic inflammation from the periphery, which has been known for many years, and the low-grade inflammation that has been difficult to treat. The low-grade inflammation is often compared to an ember burning under the ash, constantly contributing to the damage caused by MS.

Further research is needed to gather definitive data, but the discovery of these new molecules brings hope for more effective treatments for MS patients.

In addition to the breakthrough in treating low-grade inflammation, the congress also addressed other aspects of MS. One of the topics discussed was the possibility of having children while living with MS. Although MS can affect young adults, between the ages of 20 and 40, it is still possible for MS patients to become parents. Pregnancy is considered protective, and with proper management and adjustments to medication, becoming a parent is achievable and safe.

To support the dream of parenthood for MS patients, the DaBy project (Dreaming a Baby) was introduced. This project provides guidelines and support for MS patients who wish to become parents. Through a multidisciplinary approach, the DaBy project aims to personalize and adapt the guidelines to the individual needs of each patient.

The DaBy project has already started as a pilot experiment in three centers in Italy, with plans to expand its reach to more centers in the country. The Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (AISM) is actively involved in the dissemination of the DaBy model to ensure its integration into more healthcare centers in the country.

To address the doubts and fears of MS patients, a podcast titled “Thousand Facets of MS” has been created. The podcast features episodes that cover various aspects of living with MS, including discussions with healthcare professionals from different fields.

The world congress on MS continues to be a platform for sharing innovative research and treatments, raising hope for the future of MS patients worldwide.