GAME DOSI Launches Second Web3 Game ‘SWEET MONSTER’ with Integrated NFTs

GAME DOSI Launches Second Web3 Game “Sweet Monster Guardians” Integrated with NFTs

LINE NEXT Inc., the subsidiary of LINE dedicated to developing the NFT ecosystem, has announced the launch of GAME DOSI’s second game, “Sweet Monster Guardians,” in 180 countries worldwide. The game will not be available in South Korea, Japan, and China. In addition, the public test for the new game “Project GD” developed by GAME DOSI’s original game IP will also begin simultaneously.

“SWEET MONSTER GUARDIANS” is a web game integrated with NFTs developed by GAME DOSI. This puzzle tower defense Web3 game can be played directly on a computer or mobile device without the need for additional applications to be downloaded. Sweet Monster, a popular brand in South Korea, specializing in IP licensing and dessert chain business, is the center of this game.

Set in a fantasy universe, “SWEET MONSTER GUARDIANS” features sweet monsters as messengers of happiness. Together, they protect the town from unknown external threats. Players can strategically choose different character cards to attack enemies in multiple game modes. They can also merge cards to enhance character skills and compete with other players in real-time through multiplayer mode.

To celebrate the game’s launch, existing Sweetheart Monster NFT holders will receive in-game props as a reward. These NFTs can be imported into the game to gain additional game energy. Starting from October 6th, exclusive “SWEET MONSTER GUARDIANS” NFTs will be publicly available on GAME DOSI.

Additionally, LINE NEXT will conduct the first game test for the original IP “Project GD” until October 19th. This unannounced trading card game requires players to collect digital cards and engage in one-on-one battles with other players. During the test period, GAME DOSI members who are NFT holders will receive free NFTs every day, which can be used as in-game props. Users who provide game improvement suggestions will also receive NFT rewards.

For more information, interested individuals can visit the official website.

