Former international Gebre Selassie ended his professional career

“My professional career also ends with the 2022/23 season. I went into this season with this decision. Naturally, I wanted to say goodbye on the pitch. However, as it happens in life and especially in sports, everything rarely goes according to plan,” said Gebre Selassie on the social network.

“Even so, I’m sure inside that it’s the right decision for me. Knowing that if I wanted to, I still have it. Finishing in the opposite situation was and is unimaginable for me,” added the right back, who was captain in Liberec last season.

Gebre Selassie started with football in Velké Meziříčí, he also worked in Jihlava and Slavia Prague, with which he won two league titles. He also won the championship in Liberec, then spent the longest part of his career in Bremen, where he played from 2012 to 2021.

He returned to Slovan the summer before last. A year ago, Severočechy extended his contract for another season, but this time he decided not to continue. In the Czech league, Gebre Selassie scored 154 starts and nine goals, he has 54 matches and three goals for the national team.