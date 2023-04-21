Home » Former national coach Schuster returns to ski jumpers
Former national coach Schuster returns to ski jumpers

Former national coach Schuster returns to ski jumpers

Status: 04/21/2023 5:43 p.m

A well-known ski jumping expert is to form more world-class jumpers in Germany again: Former national coach Schuster is returning to the DSV.

The 53-year-old will take over the position of junior head coach from this summer, as announced by the German Ski Association (DSV). Schuster looked after the jumpers from 2008 to 2019 as national coach and celebrated numerous successes with the team around Severin Freund, Andreas Wellinger, Karl Geiger and Markus Eisenbichler.

Most recently, the Austrian worked in his home country as a youth trainer at the Stams ski school and appeared as a co-commentator on TV. Now Schuster should again lead more German ski jumpers to the top of the world. “I am firmly convinced that we have the best conditions in Germany with our base system to be able to train ski jumpers at a world-class level systemically and strategically in the future,” said Schuster, according to the DSV announcement.

Hornschuh is also returning

In addition to Schuster, Ronny Hornschuh is also returning to DSV. The 48-year-old was last in charge of the Swiss national team led by four-time Olympic champion Simon Ammann and is now to look after the German B squad. Hornschuh succeeds Andreas Mitter, who is supposed to strengthen the World Cup team of national coach Stefan Horngacher.

“We want to set new impulses in the youth field,” said sports director Horst Hüttel. “The aim is to remedy current deficits in order to lead as many talents as possible to the top of the world again in the long term.”

