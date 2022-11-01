Home Sports Ihemeje, blue of the triple jump: “I want the athletics of the greats”
Sports

Ihemeje, blue of the triple jump: “I want the athletics of the greats”

by admin
Ihemeje, blue of the triple jump: “I want the athletics of the greats”

The man from Bergamo, 5th at the World Championships in triple jump, leaves college and Oregon: “Goal? Heavy medals”

The big leap after the big leaps (triple): Emmanuel Ihemeje, an Italian of Nigerian parents who has been living and athletics in the United States since 2019, left university early to become a professional. Paolo Banchero model under the basket, so to speak. Hoping that the results will be the same as the new NBA star, choice n. 1 of the last draft, an iradiddio in the first games of the season with Orlando, The decision, overseas, has important consequences. Ihemeje, 24 years old from Bergamo from Verdellino, in July fifth at the World Cup, has changed his life.

See also  Cycling, Mohoric triumphs at Milan - Sanremo, Pogacar fifth

You may also like

Udinese is looking for the lost goal

Apu, now we need the continuity of a...

Pity!Pogba added a new injury and missed the...

Migrants: shipwreck of a sailboat in Greece. Dozens...

Turin: Good morning, Pellegri and Ricci on Mancini’s...

Giada Rossi talks about her “medal mission”

Li Yingying is confident to rush to the...

Cavendish seeks team to break Merckx’s Tour de...

Alex, from Spilimbergo to the World Cup: «Do...

Inter, Lukaku aims for the World Cup: between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy