Bibi Netanyahu’s unscrupulous calculations

In Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, anything is possible. Thanks to the alchemy of politics. And the calculations of those who, like Netanyahu, are willing to do anything to get back to power.

And so, thanks also to Bibi’s supervision, Ben-Gvir’s extremist party joined the Religious Zionist Party, along with two other far-right groups. A formation designed to overcome the 3.25% barrier, but which today risks becoming, according to the polls, even the third force in the country with 15 seats. And in this team, Ben-Gvir, although not the leader, is the most emblematic character, and the most exposed in the media.

In order to return to power, and try to get rid of three criminal cases for corruption of which he claims to be innocent, Netanyahu has courted him. Of course, rumor has it that he is very careful not to be seen in public with this man walking around with a revolver on his belt, who did not hesitate once to point it, despite being surrounded by his bodyguards, at a Palestinian guard. In exchange for the coveted chair, Ben-Gvir would have pledged to favor the approval of a law that would cancel the criminal proceedings against Netanyahu.

Young Ben-Gvir’s turbulent past and dangerous relationships

A man is also his past. And that of Ben Gvir, even recently, is anything but reassuring. A curriculum that gives chills not only to those who sympathize with leftist parties, but also for supporters of center parties.

The curriculum vitae is certainly not encouraging. Starting with the place where you have lived so far, the settlement of Kiryat Arba, near the city of Hebron, is known to be one of the most fundamentalists of all.