Home Business Confcommercio: electricity bills for hotels, bars and restaurants 27% higher than in Spain and France
Business

Confcommercio: electricity bills for hotels, bars and restaurants 27% higher than in Spain and France

by admin

Italy, which already had the sad distinction of having the highest electricity and gas prices in Europe, has seen this weakness not only reaffirmed, but even worsened with the latest crisis. Hotels, bars, restaurants and food shops have electricity costs on average 27% higher than Spanish companies and even almost 70% higher than French ones. The gap relating to non-food shops, which pay 11% and 16% more, respectively, is less severe. Thus Confcommercio in a survey carried out in collaboration with Nomisma Energia. In essence, Italy spent more than both France and Spain while continuing to record much higher electricity bill costs than the two benchmark countries. “Even if gas prices are decreasing, expensive energy remains the most urgent emergency to be addressed. We ask the government for a constructive confrontation with the social forces to launch a structural plan in connection with Europe. And – as in the pandemic – immediate support is needed for the companies most affected by the energy crisis ”: so the President of Confcommercio Carlo Sangalli.

See also  Francesca McDonagh: banker with 'steel in her spine' heads to Credit Suisse

You may also like

Most of the main domestic futures contracts rose...

Gas, that’s why bills will drop in October...

Kia’s roadmap towards the electric car for everyone

In the first three quarters, 42 banks achieved...

Protests against wind farms in the Nuoro area...

Better than the new one!JD.com iPad 2021 Coupon...

Mps and the 2.5 billion capital increase: here...

Forex Europe: Non-U.S. currencies generally rebound, U.S. bond...

The courage and pride of making machines

Thus the energy gap distances the Italian service...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy