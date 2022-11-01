Italy, which already had the sad distinction of having the highest electricity and gas prices in Europe, has seen this weakness not only reaffirmed, but even worsened with the latest crisis. Hotels, bars, restaurants and food shops have electricity costs on average 27% higher than Spanish companies and even almost 70% higher than French ones. The gap relating to non-food shops, which pay 11% and 16% more, respectively, is less severe. Thus Confcommercio in a survey carried out in collaboration with Nomisma Energia. In essence, Italy spent more than both France and Spain while continuing to record much higher electricity bill costs than the two benchmark countries. “Even if gas prices are decreasing, expensive energy remains the most urgent emergency to be addressed. We ask the government for a constructive confrontation with the social forces to launch a structural plan in connection with Europe. And – as in the pandemic – immediate support is needed for the companies most affected by the energy crisis ”: so the President of Confcommercio Carlo Sangalli.