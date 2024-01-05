Former New York Yankees Gary Sheffield SAID “they were lucky” in 2004

The Historic Rivalry Between New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the 2004 American League Championship Series

The rivalry between New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the American League has a long and storied history. One of the most legendary chapters in their series of games occurred during the 2004 postseason.

The 2004 Championship Series between New York and Boston was classified as historic. After two victories in Yankee Stadium and a third consecutive win in Fenway Park with a disproportionate score of 19×8, the New Yorkers were one win away from advancing to the World Series.

Never before in the history of MLB playoffs had a team achieved four consecutive wins with a three-victory disadvantage. Meanwhile, they had to close the series as a visitor in the legendary stadium of the “Big Apple.”

Former New York Yankees player, Gary Sheffield, shared his experience of the 2004 playoffs in a recent podcast called “Foul Territory.” On the show, Sheffield discussed the team’s offensive production and the failures of the closers that led to their losses in the last two innings of the matches.

Sheffield didn’t hold back, stating that the Boston Red Sox were “lucky” at that time and that they would not have achieved victories in that context under other circumstances. He also recalled the insecurity of his rivals during the confrontations.

Gary Sheffield played for the New York Yankees between 2004 and 2006, hitting 509 home runs and driving in a total of 1,676 teammates to the record, with a batting average of .292.

The podcast “Foul Territory” aims to achieve authentic versions of baseball’s spiciest topics and unfiltered conversations with the sport’s leading voices. This allows former players like Gary Sheffield to share their uncensored perspectives on historic playoff moments.

