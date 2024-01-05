Beloved ‘Starsky & Hutch’ actor David Soul dies at 80

David Soul, star of the hit 1970s television series “Starsky & Hutch,” has passed away at the age of 80. His wife, Helen Snell, announced the news on the artist’s website, stating that Soul died after a brave battle for life in the loving company of his family.

Soul, born David Solberg in Chicago, Illinois, was known for his acting and singing. The actor’s career saw him appearing in shows such as “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Star Trek,” and “Flipper” before his big break in “Here Come the Brides.”

He is most famously remembered for his role as Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in the beloved “Starsky & Hutch” series. While his time as Hutch solidified his place in television history, Soul also starred in the Dirty Harry movie “Magnum Force.” He credits this role with helping him secure his iconic part in “Starsky & Hutch.”

The actor’s career could have taken a different turn had it not been for a dispute with a friend actor. This confrontation led to Soul stepping into a play role in place of his friend and eventually led him to perform under the name “The Covered Man” before being discovered by the William Morris talent agency.

There has been an outpouring of love and condolences for the late actor. His wife describes Soul as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother and states that his smile, laugh, and passion for life will be remembered by many whose lives he touched.

David Soul will forever be remembered for his contributions to the entertainment industry, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those he touched. This story is still developing and will be updated with more information.