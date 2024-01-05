Home » The 13-year-old boy who became the first human to beat the game of Tetris – El Nacional
Technology

The 13-year-old boy who became the first human to beat the game of Tetris – El Nacional

by admin
The 13-year-old boy who became the first human to beat the game of Tetris – El Nacional

A 13-year-old boy has made history by becoming the first human to beat the game of Tetris. This remarkable feat has caught the attention of news outlets around the world, including Yahoo Finance and DW (Spanish).

The young boy’s euphoric reaction to his accomplishment was captured by Telemundo News, where he proudly claimed to have defeated Tetris, a popular and challenging puzzle game.

Tetris has been a beloved game since its creation in 1984, and its addictive nature has kept players coming back for more. Many have attempted to conquer it, but this 13-year-old has achieved what no one else has before.

Details surrounding the boy’s gameplay strategy and how he managed to beat Tetris have not yet been released, but his achievement has sparked both admiration and disbelief among gaming communities.

As the news of this unprecedented victory continues to spread, the 13-year-old boy’s name is sure to become synonymous with Tetris mastery. Congratulations to him on this historic accomplishment!

See also  How should universities still cooperate?

You may also like

Correction: Bug in the priority scheduler for coroutines...

Technology Diary — January 7, 2024

Language models: what they are, why there is...

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Over-Ear Headphones Test Conclusion...

Juice Booster 3 Air in the test: This...

Would you rather skip iPhone 16? Apple saves...

Bottom line: firecrackers versus dead spots

How cryoprocesses are supposed to save coral reefs

Lenovo Legion 9i, the top of the range...

ASROCK DeskMini X600 supports AM5 and can be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy