The 13-year-old boy who became the first human to beat the game of Tetris – El Nacional

A 13-year-old boy has made history by becoming the first human to beat the game of Tetris. This remarkable feat has caught the attention of news outlets around the world, including Yahoo Finance and DW (Spanish).

The young boy’s euphoric reaction to his accomplishment was captured by Telemundo News, where he proudly claimed to have defeated Tetris, a popular and challenging puzzle game.

Tetris has been a beloved game since its creation in 1984, and its addictive nature has kept players coming back for more. Many have attempted to conquer it, but this 13-year-old has achieved what no one else has before.

Details surrounding the boy’s gameplay strategy and how he managed to beat Tetris have not yet been released, but his achievement has sparked both admiration and disbelief among gaming communities.

As the news of this unprecedented victory continues to spread, the 13-year-old boy’s name is sure to become synonymous with Tetris mastery. Congratulations to him on this historic accomplishment!

