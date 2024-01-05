Home » Etecsa Announces New Internet Package Offer with 25GB and the Real Cost Revealed
Business

by admin
Cuban Telecommunications Company, Etecsa, Announces New Internet Packages Offer

Etecsa, the Cuban Telecommunications Company, has announced a new offer that will allow users to obtain more megabytes in Internet packages. The company has stated that distributors will define the price, taking into account the transaction and exchange rate in each country, and this information should be made public on their sites.

However, on social networks, the offer has been advertised as costing “only 125 Cuban pesos”, although the actual price is different. The only way to take advantage of the new Etecsa recharge of 25 GB of data, valid for all networks, is by purchasing from abroad at sites that have an agreement with the Cuban company. Therefore, it is impossible to acquire this discount on Internet packages from Cuba and pay in CUP.

The real price of the Etecsa recharge, as stated by the Suena Cuba site in an email to its customers, is “only 6.49 USD”.

For those interested in recharging a Cuba line with 25 GB, the following steps can be followed to take advantage of this promotion:
– Go to Make sure the promotional plan 25 GB-6.49 USD is activated on the screen.
– Select the number of recharges to be done.
– Choose the payment method and fill in the information requested.
– Finish the order.

The details of the offer are as follows:
– Date when the promotion applies: from January 8 to 13.
– What it consists of: 25 GB to browse all available networks (NOTE: no balance will be added to the main balance).
– Price: 6.49 USD.
– Validity: 30 days from notification of the promotion.
– Bonuses from previous promotions: If you have current data vouchers, their validity will be extended for an additional 30 days. Bundle and LTE Plans: The validity of any active data plan will be extended by 30 days.
– Note: The validity of SMS and minutes will not be extended by this promotion.

This new offer from Etecsa will allow users to enjoy more data at an affordable price and will be available from January 8 to 13.

