Former RFEF President Luis Rubiales Testifies as Defendant for Controversial Kiss with Jenni Hermoso

Former RFEF President Testifies at National Court as Defendant for Kiss on Player Jenni Hermoso

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation), appeared before the National Court as a defendant for the kiss he gave to national team player Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s victory in the Women’s Soccer World Cup final in Australia. The Prosecutor’s Office has requested a 500-meter restraining order imposed on Rubiales in relation to Hermoso, citing the alleged lack of consent in the kiss. Rubiales denies these allegations and claims the kiss was consensual.

The court hearing, which lasted approximately one hour, saw Rubiales answering questions from various parties, including the judge, prosecutor, his lawyer, and Hermoso’s representative. The investigation revolves around accusations of sexual assault and coercion filed by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court, Marta Durántez Gil, has requested precautionary measures, including a 500-meter restraining order and a prohibition on any form of communication between Rubiales and Hermoso during the case’s proceedings. Additionally, Durántez Gil advocates for Rubiales’ mandatory appearance in court every fifteen days.

Rubiales, maintaining his defense from his speech at the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Federation, described the kiss as spontaneous, mutual, euphoric, and consensual. Conversely, Hermoso’s lawyer, Carla Vall, asserts that the kiss was non-consensual and emphasizes the video footage that allegedly supports their claim.

Vall expressed Hermoso’s emotional distress following the incident, stating that it had humiliated her and tainted their monumental sporting achievement. She has requested appropriate emotional support for Hermoso throughout the legal process.

Before summoning Rubiales as an investigator, the judge conducted preliminary procedures, including the examination of multiple video recordings capturing the incident. The judge requested that RTVE provide all available footage showcasing the kiss from various angles, as well as the moments leading up to and following the incident. Additionally, the judge sought videos from newspapers El País, La Vanguardia, and AS, depicting the kiss and subsequent celebrations.

The court hearing and the ongoing investigation continue to attract attention as the case unfolds.

