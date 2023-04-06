[The Epoch Times, April 06, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Fang Xiao) As many people in the national football team have been investigated, the inside story of corruption in the Chinese football world has gradually surfaced. On April 6, “In two years, more than 60 people from the Football Association squandered 50 million yuan” was on the hot search list-the secret history of “black gold” of Du Zhaocai, the former party secretary of the Chinese Football Association, was exposed, which attracted attention.

Where did the 1.8 billion signing adjustment fee go?

On April 1, Du Zhaocai, the former party secretary of the Chinese Football Association, was sacked.

On April 6, Phoenix.com Sports published a report by former sports reporter “Captain Qin Yun Q”, revealing Du Zhaocai’s many problems and his secret history of “black money”.

Since June 2017, Du Zhaocai has been in charge of the Chinese Football Association as an assistant to the director of the General Administration of Sport of China, and as the Secretary of the Party Committee of the Chinese Football Association, he began to get involved in football affairs.

In October 2018, Du Zhaocai was promoted to deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, vice chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee, and continued to serve as Secretary of the Party Committee of the Chinese Football Association. From 2019 to 2023, he served as a member of the FIFA Council, chairman of the AFC Referee Committee, and chairman of the East Asian Football Federation. Until it fell in April this year.

According to reports, during his involvement in Chinese football, Du Zhaocai accelerated the deterioration of various problems in Chinese football.

The two charges led by Du Zhaocai are the signing adjustment fee and the 2023 Asian Cup competition area hosting fee.

In order to curb the impact of Jinyuan football on each team, in June 2017, the Chinese Football Association issued the “Implementation Opinions on the Work Related to the Collection of Signing Adjustment Fees During the Summer Registration and Transfer Period of 2017”, which stated that the value of foreign aid transferred from the summer of that year exceeded 45 million (RMB, the same below) per person, and players whose domestic aid value exceeds 20 million per person will be charged a “signing adjustment fee”.

After the Chinese Football Association introduced the “signing adjustment fee” measure, it has collected a huge sum of 1.8 billion over the years.

After Li Tie was investigated last year, the case continued to ferment. Former “Sports Weekly” well-known reporter and football expert Ran Xiongfei broke the news that since the Chinese Football Association launched the “signing adjustment fee” policy, a total of 1.7 billion adjustment fees have been received, but most of them may have been used up.

Netizens who know the inside story of Chinese football said after reading Ran Xiongfei’s revelations that Ran Xiongfei’s revelations were basically true.

According to the latest reports, the measure of charging “signing adjustment fees” is Du Zhaocai’s first major move after coming to the Chinese Football Association, and the amount of signing adjustment fees is more than 30 times the cost of the Asian Cup.

Starting from the second half of 2021, clubs have successively asked the Chinese Football Association for “signing adjustment fees” to ease their financial constraints. However, only Evergrande received part of the “signing adjustment fee” refund. So far, other clubs still have not received the money that should belong to them.

More than 60 people from the Football Association spent 50 million in two years

The Chinese Football Association officially confirmed its bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup at the end of 2015. On June 4, 2019, the AFC announced that the eighteenth Asian Cup in 2023 will be hosted by China. One and a half years later, 10 cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Dalian, Qingdao, Xiamen and Suzhou were determined to host the 2023 Asian Cup in China.

The Asian Cup China Organizing Committee was established in October 2020. In the name of the Chinese Football Association, the Chinese Organizing Committee collected the “bidding fee” from each competition area in the above-mentioned 10 cities, and the receiving account is also the Chinese Football Association. The minimum threshold for “bidding fee” is 15 million, and the upper limit is 30 million. The 15 million yuan is only for hosting the group stage. If the knockout stage after the group stage is also hosted, the cost will increase, up to 30 million yuan.

Many places have built or remodeled stadiums for the Asian Cup to meet the requirements of the AFC. Among them, Dalian, Chengdu, Chongqing and other places cost a lot of money.

But in May 2022, China will abandon the 2023 Asian Cup. According to reports, Du Zhaocai insisted on abandoning the Asian Cup, causing huge domestic losses. In November 2022, the original host cities of the 2023 China Asian Cup were notified: of the 15 million bidding fees submitted by each competition area, the remaining 8 million will be returned to the cities.

The Chinese Organizing Committee of the Asian Cup was disbanded two years after its establishment. At that time, there were about 60 people in the organizing committee. In just two years, these sixty people spent more than 50 million yuan.

On April 6, 2023, “In two years, more than 60 members of the Football Association squandered 50 million yuan” was put on the hot search list. Netizens questioned, where did the 50 million yuan be spent?

In 2018, the Chinese Football Association adjusted the department to set a super-FIFA

According to reports, the year after Du Zhaocai came to the Chinese Football Association, that is, in 2018, the internal organization of the Chinese Football Association was adjusted. Du Zhaocai’s first organizational adjustment after taking charge of the Chinese Football Association has resulted in numerous departments and department-level cadres everywhere.

After the adjustment of the Chinese Football Association, the secretariat has as many as 30 departments, including the inter-ministerial joint office, general affairs department, party affairs and personnel department, discipline inspection department, finance department, external liaison department, marketing department, media and public relations department, planning department, Legal Department, Member Association Department, National Management Department, Women’s Department, Technical Department, Youth Department, Men’s Youth Training Department, Women’s Youth Training Department, Futsal Beach Football Department, Competition Department, Chinese Super League Department, Chinese First Division, Secondary Division , Amateur League Department, Women’s Football League Department, Registration Department, Access Review Department, Referee Management Department, Ford Bao Company, Xianghe Base, Super League Company.

Someone joked that the level of the Chinese Football Association is not high, but the departmental settings have already surpassed FIFA. FIFA has 19 standing committees.

The national football team, which has spent huge sums of money, has not made progress. Last year, the team lost to 99th-ranked Vietnam. This year, the team lost to New Zealand, which is ranked outside the top 100.

