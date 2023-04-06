Speaking of which, iOS 16.4 has been officially launched. We have shared the special features of iOS 16.4 before. One of the features is so attractive that everyone can’t wait to upgrade it. I believe it is the “Voice Isolation” feature. It’s different from before. Before, it could only be used in some third-party software, but after upgrading to iOS 16.4 this time, it can be used even for making calls. It can also help isolate noise when going to a noisy environment. Surprised that the other party can’t hear what you said, I don’t know if everyone has updated your iPhone yet?

If you haven’t updated your iPhone, although you won’t be able to use the “Voice Isolation” function, it may not be a bad thing. Every time the iOS version is updated, what users are most concerned about is the battery life. Will it consume electricity and shorten the use time of the mobile phone?

Recently, a well-known foreign YouTuber “iAppleBytes” released a real machine test video, upgrading 6 old iPhone models, including iPhone 8, iPhone SE 2nd generation, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, to The latest iOS 16.4, and unified the test conditions, adjusted the screen brightness to 25%, and turned off the automatic brightness. After that, he used an app called GeekBench 4 to test the battery life of these 6 iPhones.

▲ The screen brightness is 25%.

▲ Auto brightness off.

The test results are out! First of all, it is reasonable that the older the phone, the faster it will run out of power. The iPhone 13 with the longest battery life took 7 hours, 48 ​​minutes and 56 seconds, and its old battery was used up first. According to the test of each version by iAppleBytes, it is found that after upgrading iOS 16.4, in terms of battery life performance, compared with the previous versions since the release of iOS 16, all of them have a downward trend in power consumption. Among them, the listed 2 – 3-year-old models, such as iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, have the most obvious power consumption. On the contrary, older models, like iPhone 8 and iPhone SE 2, have power consumption, but they are relatively less obvious.

▲ iPhone 13 took 7 hours, 48 ​​minutes and 56 seconds to drop from 100% to 0%.

For reference, take the previous iOS 16.3 version released in February as an example. After upgrading to the latest iOS 16.4 version, the GeekBench 4 power consumption test is also done. Among the 6 models, the power consumption is the least, which is only 2 minutes less than before the upgrade, while the iPhone SE 2nd generation, iPhone XR and iPhone 11, the decline is between 10-20 minutes, which is reasonable within range.

The most obvious decline in mobile phone battery life is the iPhone 13. Compared with the previous iOS 16.3.1, it is about 58 minutes less, which is close to 1 hour, and the iPhone 12 is also comparable, 51 minutes less. Do you know if this happens after you upgrade to iOS 16.4? Also, I wonder if you have noticed that this test system does not include the iPhone 14, so will the iPhone 14 affect it? Is there anyone else who can share?